Joy as work starts on new Donegal national school



Work started yesterday, (Monday), on the new state-of-the-art national school for Stranorlar.

It will be located on a five-acre site at Millbrae.

It is the start of a new chapter in the campaign to replace the old St Mary's National

School currently situated on the town's main street. It has been experiencing

overcrowding for a number of years.

It is understood the new school building will provide 24 mainstream classrooms, a PE

hall and a suite of resource rooms..

Enrolment at the moment is around the 448 mark but the new school building will

allow for further expansion in enrolment of up to 720 pupils. It will be a state-of-

the-art design and layout and will serve the needs of the school community for many

generations to come.

In a post on their Facebook page the staff say they are delighted now that work has

begun at the Millbrae site.

"We wish Boyle Construction Ltd all the best with the project and we look forward to

watching the building develop over the next 18 months. A momentous day for the

whole school community, and one that many people have waited a long time to see.

Onwards and upwards!"