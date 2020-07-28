Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Joy as work starts on new Donegal national school

Five acre site will house state-of-the-art facilities at St Mary's NS, Stranorlar

Joy as work starts on new St Mary's NS in Stranorlar

Work started on Monday at the new school site at Millbrae, Stgranorlar

Reporter:

Connie Duffy


Work started yesterday, (Monday), on the new state-of-the-art national school for Stranorlar.

It will be located on a five-acre site at Millbrae.

It is the start of a new chapter in the campaign to replace the old St Mary's National
School currently situated on the town's main street. It has been experiencing
overcrowding for a number of years.

It is understood the new school building will provide 24 mainstream classrooms, a PE
hall and a suite of resource rooms..

Enrolment at the moment is around the 448 mark but the new school building will
allow for further expansion in enrolment of up to 720 pupils. It will be a state-of-
the-art design and layout and will serve the needs of the school community for many
generations to come.

In a post on their Facebook page the staff say they are delighted now that work has
begun at the Millbrae site.

"We wish Boyle Construction Ltd all the best with the project and we look forward to
watching the building develop over the next 18 months. A momentous day for the
whole school community, and one that many people have waited a long time to see.
Onwards and upwards!"

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie