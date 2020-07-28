Joy as work starts on new Donegal national school

Contact
Work started on Monday at the new school site at Millbrae, Stgranorlar
Work started yesterday, (Monday), on the new state-of-the-art national school for Stranorlar.
It will be located on a five-acre site at Millbrae.
It is the start of a new chapter in the campaign to replace the old St Mary's National
School currently situated on the town's main street. It has been experiencing
overcrowding for a number of years.
It is understood the new school building will provide 24 mainstream classrooms, a PE
hall and a suite of resource rooms..
Enrolment at the moment is around the 448 mark but the new school building will
allow for further expansion in enrolment of up to 720 pupils. It will be a state-of-
the-art design and layout and will serve the needs of the school community for many
generations to come.
In a post on their Facebook page the staff say they are delighted now that work has
begun at the Millbrae site.
"We wish Boyle Construction Ltd all the best with the project and we look forward to
watching the building develop over the next 18 months. A momentous day for the
whole school community, and one that many people have waited a long time to see.
Onwards and upwards!"
