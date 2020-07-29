Met Éireann forecasts good weather for Thursday as today is set to be mostly dry with scattered showers

Contact
It will start off being mainly dry with some sunny spells but rain is forecast for the afternoon.
Dry with cloud increasing in the north and east this morning, rain in the south and west extending northeastwards during the day. Rain will be heaviest in the southwest with spot flooding possible. Highs of 14 to 17 degrees, in moderate to fresh, south to southeast winds. pic.twitter.com/isJMxb83QN— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 29, 2020
Highest temperatures of 16 or 17 degrees in moderate to fresh, south to southeast winds.
Tonight
Outbreaks of rain will continue tonight but a clearance will develop towards dawn.
Tomorrow
Warm, humid and dry tomorrow with good sunshine developing by the afternoon with highest temperatures of 20 to 22 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds, according to Met Éireann.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Minister Charlie McConalogue TD and Senator Niall Blaney meeting with the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien TD
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.