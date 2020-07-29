Met Éireann forecasts good weather for Thursday as today is set to be mostly dry with scattered showers

It will start off being mainly dry with some sunny spells but rain is forecast for the afternoon.

Dry with cloud increasing in the north and east this morning, rain in the south and west extending northeastwards during the day. Rain will be heaviest in the southwest with spot flooding possible. Highs of 14 to 17 degrees, in moderate to fresh, south to southeast winds. pic.twitter.com/isJMxb83QN — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 29, 2020

Highest temperatures of 16 or 17 degrees in moderate to fresh, south to southeast winds.

Tonight

Outbreaks of rain will continue tonight but a clearance will develop towards dawn.

Tomorrow

Warm, humid and dry tomorrow with good sunshine developing by the afternoon with highest temperatures of 20 to 22 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds, according to Met Éireann.