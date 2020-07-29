New Housing Minister to visit Donegal next week

The newly appointed Housing Minister will visit Donegal next week, it has been confirmed.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will meet with local representatives, housing campaigners and the Mica Action Group during the whistle-stop tour.

The new minister will also officially launch the recently opened mica redress scheme.

Donegal TD and Junior Minister Charlie McConalogue said building social housing is a key priority for the new government and says he’s delighted Minister O’Brien is to visit the county.

“The Programme for Government commits to building 50,000 social houses nationally over a five year period and it is essential that these are delivered upon. It is my objective to ensure that Donegal sees a significant share of these new social houses and I will be working hard to ensure that there is strong delivery of new social housing in Donegal,” he said.

Minister of State McConalogue and Senator Niall Blaney discussed housing priorities for Donegal when they met with new Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien last week.

Minister McConalogue added that a huge priority will also be to ensure that the long-awaited Mica Redress Scheme is fully delivered on.

He said: “It is critical for Donegal to ensure that the mica redress scheme proceeds and it continues without any delays and I am delighted that the Minister will officially launch the scheme when he visits the county.

“Minister O’Brien will have the opportunity to engage with members of the Mica Action Group when he officially launches the scheme and I will be working with all of my government colleagues to ensure that this scheme follows through now and people are assisted, at long last, in having their homes fixed.”

Minister O’Brien will visit Donegal on Thursday, August 6.