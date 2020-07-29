Over €300,000 granted for Donegal greenway projects

Over €300,000 has been granted for three Donegal greenway projects.

€45,000 has been granted for an 8km section from Muff to Quigley’s Point. Work has already commenced on the Derry side of the border along this route.

€180,000 has been allocated for a 32km section from Buncrana to Carndonagh, while €115,000 for a 28.5km section of the Foyle Valley Greenway from Carrigans to Castlefinn.

The funding was allocated under the Carbon Tax Fund 2020 and provides support for feasibility, planning and design for Greenways around the country.

Minister for Climate Change, Communications Networks and Transport, Eamon Ryan stated: “I’m delighted to be able to announce this funding today, that will support the Greenways Strategy and help local authorities prepare Greenway projects to be ready for construction funding in the coming years.

"These greenways will encourage tourism in the future, and will also provide a safe, segregated space for people walking and cycling.”