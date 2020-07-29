Burst water main disrupting supply in Letterkenny

Contact
Irish Water crew are on the ground carrying out repairs
A number of properties in Letterkenny are without water this afternoon following a burst water main.
Irish Water is working to repair the burst which may cause disruptions to supply in the Old Glencar Road area and surrounding areas.
A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works which are estimated to be completed by 4pm.
