Covid-19 concerns at Donegal's busiest bus stops

Fears over lack of physical distancing at Donegal's bus stops
There are strict rules in place regarding physical distancing and the wearing of face masks on public transport.
But serious concern has been raised about the very close proximity of people waiting for buses. People are worried about the danger this poses not only to fellow travellers, but to other users of the footpaths at busy bus stops.
One resident told the Donegal Post: “It is really concerning that people are congregating with no regard for social distancing at the bus stop here in Donegal Town. They are all standing very close together on the footpath, and then queuing up to get on the bus without leaving any space between them.
“It is a risk not just to people getting on the bus but also to pedestrians. You can’t get past the crowd, you have to try and make your way through it. Space is limited enough there already because you have signs out on the footpath that you have to go around too.
“I have had to walk out onto the road to go around the bus to avoid having to push through the crowd.”
Similar situations are arising in other towns across the county, where people access public transport from busy pedestrian areas.
Those using public transport are urged to have regard for pedestrians.
Meanwhile, gardaí have been checking buses to ensure that there is compliance with the face mask regulations.
