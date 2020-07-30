Hitting the right note at the 35th annual Donegal Fiddlers Weekend in Glencolumbkille

Traditional Irish music lovers from around the globe are sure to be present at the 35th annual Donegal Fiddler's Week this August 3.

There will be four hours of classes each day, Monday-Friday, from around ten fiddle tutors. The week will also bring a series of online fiddle events, including concerts, talks, an informal ‘pass the fiddle’ session and even dancing.

The event is held by the Donegal fiddle organisation, Cairdeas na bhFidléirí, and it usually brings more than 100 fiddlers from all arts and parts to Glencolumbkille.

Rab Cherry of Cairdeas said they were determined to keep it going, despite the problems created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Obviously it will be a different Fiddle Week and we’re going to miss all the sessions, sociability and scenery in Glencolumbkille. But we’ve put together a busy programme and we hope everyone will still get something out of it.”

There are still places available, and Cairdeas would particularly like to hear from Donegal fiddlers who could benefit.

A fiddle concert will take place on Sunday night and on Monday night a ‘pass the fiddle’ session will take place. Tuesday night brings a concert to mark the second anniversary of the death of the Donegal fiddle great Tommy Peoples, from St Johnston.

On Wednesday night the links between Arranmore Island and Beaver island on Lake Michigan in the US will be explored.

For more information on classes please call Rab Cherry on 086 340 9019.

For more information on all the great events please visit to www.donegalfiddlemusic.ie.