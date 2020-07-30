Donegal TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn appointed Sinn Féin spokesperson for Fisheries and the Marine

Contact
Donegal TD Padraig Mac Lochlainn
Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has appointed Sinn Féin Chief Whip and TD for Donegal Pádraig Mac Lochlainn as Sinn Féin spokesperson for Fisheries and the Marine.
Teachta McDonald said: "I am very pleased to announce that I have appointed Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD as Sinn Féin spokesperson for Fisheries and the Marine; in addition to his existing responsibilities as party Chief Whip.
"Pádraig Mac Lochlainn will be a strong voice for fishing and coastal communities. He has fought for them with passion and determination for the two decades that he has served as a public representative.
"In the previous Oireachtas term, he served on the Committee for the Marine for over three years and throughout that time, he championed the needs of fishers around the coast, working in partnership with fishing representative organisations all along the coast in holding the Minister for the Marine and Department officials to account on policy and legislation.
"Ongoing Brexit negotiations are a serious threat to Ireland’s fishing community and Sinn Féin will continue to do all that we can to protect all of our people across this island from the impact of Brexit by defending the Good Friday Agreement.
"It is clear that the immense potential of our marine resources, as an island nation, has never been fully realised. Sinn Féin are committed to changing this in the time ahead. I wish Pádraig the very best in his new role."
