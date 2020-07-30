Tenders sought for multi-million euro ‘Killybegs 2040’ regeneration project

Tenders are being sought for Architect Led Design Team services to deliver regeneration project ‘Killybegs 2040’.

This significant regeneration project has a value of €4.84m and is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development under the Rural Regeneration & Development Fund, which is a flagship element of Project Ireland 2040. The project is the result of collaboration with the local community, Donegal County Council and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Killybegs 2040 is a transformative town centre regeneration project with place-making at its core. It aims to transform the urban fabric of the town through environmental improvements that will contribute to a more attractive place for residents, visitors and business and be a catalyst in creating jobs, increasing revenue and activating the private sector.

The proposed development will support the growing tourism sector through the dramatic redevelopment of Island House as a new tourism facility in conjunction with a digital hub targeted at fostering further business, enterprise and innovation in Killybegs.

The Island House redevelopment is complimented by the proposed transformation of the existing public car park at the Diamond to a civic space with multi-user capacities for social function and commercial purpose that will encourage visitors and residents to the town centre.

Welcoming the progression of the project to this important milestone Cathaoirleach of Donegal Municipal District, Cllr Michael Naughton recognises the particular importance of the project to the town’s tourism product.

He said: “The town is on the route of the Wild Atlantic Way and the regional route to Sliabh Liag, a Failte Ireland Signature Discovery Point.

"Capitalising on this market and the increasing number of visitors to the area through the new Tourist Information Centre at Island House and associated civic space has the potential to elevate Killybegs to more of ‘a destination in its own right’ with related expenditure in the Town”.

Local councillor Niamh Kennedy, who has championed regeneration efforts in the town for a number of years, highlighted the importance of the project at this time in terms of creating opportunity for new and diversified jobs through the new tourist and digital hub.

Cllr Kennedy specifically recognised the contribution of the Killybegs community and local businesses in bringing this project and its associated investment to this important milestone.

She said: “The importance of this project and the investment opportunity it presents was recognised by the Killybegs community who engaged with the Council in the process of project development with great energy. Their commitment and collaboration was key to progression of the project and it is wonderful to see the project now on the cusp of delivery.

"I look forward to working with the Council, the community and the Design Team in the successful delivery of this exciting project.”

Speaking about Killybegs 2040, Liam Ward, Director of Community Development and Planning Services with Donegal County Council said: “The proposed development forms part of a broader strategy for the regeneration of Killybegs and the enhancement of the town’s public realm in order to strengthen the physical, social and economic capacity of the town and therefore support the identification of Killybegs as a Strategic Town in the County Donegal Development Plan 2018-2024, and implement the specific regeneration objectives of the Seven Strategic Towns Local Area Plan 2018-2024.

"The project has been led by the Councils Regeneration and Development Team and is also match funded by the Council, representing a significant commitment to the regeneration of Killybegs and south Donegal.”

Paul Kelly, Senior Executive Planner of the Regeneration & Development Team of Donegal County Council said: “We are looking for an experienced Architect Led Design Team with particular expertise in relation to architecture, urban design and place making to deliver this exciting project to the highest standards of completion in line with community expectations and our regeneration ambitions.

"We plan to complete the detailed design stage in time for the commencement of construction in April 2021 with a scheduled build period of approximately 52 weeks.”