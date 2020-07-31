Gardaí promise a visible enforcement over the August Bank Holiday weekend

An Garda Síochána, The Road Safety Authority (RSA) and the Medical Bureau of Road Safety (MBRS) are highlighting the dangers of drink and drug driving, both here in Donegal and throughout the country, ahead of the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Figures just released show the MBRS recorded a 17% increase in the number of blood and urine specimens analysed in the first six months of 2020 compared with the first six months of 2019 (2,787 vs 2,375).

However, the Bureau recorded a 6.5% increase in blood and urine specimens taken from drivers arrested from March 27 to June 29, compared to the same period in 2019, despite a 70% reduction in traffic during this period due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Drug testing of specimens shows that cannabis is the most prevalent drug detected followed by cocaine.

Garda enforcement figures show that 1,216 drug driving arrests were made in the first six months of 2020 compared to 591 in the first half of 2019. This represents a 106% increase in drug driving arrests.

Separately, an analysis by the RSA of coronial data from road user fatalities in 2013-2017, found that, where a toxicology result was available, a third (35.6%) of drivers killed tested positive for alcohol. 9.8% of drivers killed had a positive toxicology for cocaine and 7.4% had a positive toxicology for cannabis*.

Assistant garda commissioner, Paula Hilman, roads policing and community engagement, added it is totally unacceptable to drive if you have been drinking or taking drugs.

"This selfish action endangers the lives of all road users, so we are very concerned by the significant increase in the number of drug-driving arrests so far this year. In the first six months of 2020, a total of 1,216 people have been arrested for drug-driving. This is a 106% increase in arrests compared to last year.

We will have a visible enforcement presence across the country over the August Bank Holiday weekend. Our roads policing and operational units will be conducting checkpoints nationwide with a targeted focus on driving under the influence of an intoxicant, whether that is alcohol or drugs or a combination of both. In consultation with the Medical Bureau of Road Safety an additional 41 preliminary drug testing devices have been made available to support this campaign. Our key message to drivers is: if you drink or take drugs, don’t drive.”

Ms Hildegarde Naughton, minister of state at the Department of Transport, said the incidence of drink and drug driving during the Covid-19 lockdown period, when traffic volumes were at an all-time low, demonstrated the blatant disregard that some drivers have for the law and road safety.”

Ms Liz O’Donnell, chairperson RSA added:"We have a big problem with drug driving in this country. My message for drivers is to understand that there is no hiding from drug driving any more. The gardaí can and are detecting drug drivers in increasing numbers on our public roads.”

Professor Denis Cusack, Medical Bureau of Road Safety said: they were seeing after analysis is that drivers in the blood and urine specimens are consuming a mix of intoxicants, both drugs and alcohol as well as different combinations of drugs, resulting in significant impairment effects on driver skills and the resulting dangers.

*provisional and subject to change