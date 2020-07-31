New children's facility for south-west Donegal village

Contact
New playground opens next Saturday, August 8 in Carrick
The official opening of Clós Súgartha Chois Abhann/Riverside Playground in Carrick takes place on Saturday next, August 8 at 4pm.
The committee only started the planning this project in January 2019.
Construction starting in mid-October and finished in February. The opening was delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Everyone is welcome to see the new amenity.
There will be music and refreshments available on the day.
Covid-19 restrictions will be in place at the event.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.