New children's facility for south-west Donegal village

The official opening of Clós Súgartha Chois Abhann/Riverside Playground in Carrick takes place on Saturday next, August 8 at 4pm.

The committee only started the planning this project in January 2019.

Construction starting in mid-October and finished in February. The opening was delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Everyone is welcome to see the new amenity.

There will be music and refreshments available on the day.

Covid-19 restrictions will be in place at the event.