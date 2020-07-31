770 callers asked for help from the Donegal Community Forum's Covid-19 helpline

700 people called the Covid-19 Donegal Community Forum's helpline between the end of March and last Monday, July 27.

The multi-agency forum was set up in response to the national action plan to deal with Covid-19 to manage the effects of the emergency at a community level, minimise its impact and facilitate the most appropriate community response to the needs of the vulnerable where their usual source of support became unavailable.



Members pf the Donegal Joint Policing Committee were told these figures at their meeting in Ballybofey this evening.

The breakdown was given as follows:

- Volunteering, payments and entitlements, medical queries, accommodation, transport, funding and information from service providers (368)

- Medical or health needs (195)

- Collection and delivery of food, essential household items, fuel and medication (87)

- Social isolation, supports and engagement (66)

- Meals and their delivery (42)

- Garda related (12)



Members were also told that as the level of demand had fallen away considerably over the past number of weeks, especially in the evenings and at weekends, it had been agreed by the Forum to reduce the availability of the helpline to 9am - 5pm Monday to Friday but the council retained the capacity to scale up the service again in response to an increase in demand.

They also heard that over 100 individuals had contacted the helpline to offer their services as volunteers and these details had been forwarded to the Donegal Volunteer Centre who were coordinating the matching up of volunteer resources with groups that needed additional assistance.