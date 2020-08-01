Gardaí warn pubs over Bank Holiday Weekend activities

Contact
Punters urged to drink sensibly this Bank Holiday Weekend
Just in case you were thinking of taking a sneaky pint this weekend, being the Bank Holiday Weekend and all that, think again!
Gardaí warned this evening that Operations Navigation hadn't gone away you know and they would be enforcing the law as strictly as before.
The force warn there will be a focus on compliance with the Public Health Regulations, by way of continued visits to pubs.
Deputy Commissioner, policing and security, John Twomey said: "An Garda Síochána will continue to inspect Licensed Premises to ensure adherence to The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No.3) Regulations 2020, with the aim to help stop the spread of Covid-19 and protect society”.
Deputy Commissioner Twomey asked "that we work together to minimise the risk to each other, to our families and the local community".
He warned that where persons do not take on the advices of An Garda Síochána and continue to breach the regulations, prosecutions will be initiated and a file will be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions. Such breaches will also be raised at the annual licensing courts.
