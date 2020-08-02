Plans lodged for another wind farm in Donegal

Plans for another wind farm in Donegal have been lodged with Donegal Co. Council.

Huntstown Windfarm Limited has submitted proposals for the construction of three wind turbines at Altcor and Meenagranoge, Inver.

The proposed turbines would have a hub height of up to 69 metres. The application also includes ancillary works and connection to the nearby Killen Hill 38 KV substation as well as a connection to a 38Kv substation in Meenagranoge.

A Natura Impact Statement was submitted with the planning application.