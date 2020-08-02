Gardai's 'Operation Navigation' continuing in Donegal over bank holiday weekend

An Garda Síochána’s Operation Navigation is continuing over the Bank Holiday weekend with a focus on compliance with the Public Health Regulations, by way of continued visits to Licensed Premises.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said,

"An Garda Síochána will continue to inspect Licensed Premises to ensure adherence to The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (COVID-19) (No.3) Regulations 2020, with the aim to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect society”.



Deputy Commissioner Twomey asked "that we work together to minimise the risk to each other, to our families and the local community".

He further stated that, where persons do not take on the advices of An Garda Síochána and continue to breach the Regulations, prosecutions will be initiated and a file will be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions. Such breaches will also be raised at the annual licensing courts.