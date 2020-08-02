Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

The weather isn't too bad today in Donegal

The weather isn't too bad today in Donegal

The popular Fairy Bridges in Bundoran

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

The weather is looking promising for the rest of the day on this Bank holiday Sunday throughout Donegal.

Although we can expect it to be cool for parts of the day, the rain has not shown any appearance so far in most parts of the county.

Reports are coming in of heavy traffic on the roads offering a much heralded sigh of relief to business

and tourist locations alike.

All the major holiday resorts are reporting a brisk trade, especially Bundoran, which featured in recent days on both the Irish Times and the RTE. Tourists numbers also appear to be up, coming from the southern direction in particular.

Large volumes of traffic ere also detected heading towards west Donegal over the weekend period.

Today will be quite cool, with some bright or sunny spells and scattered showers, some of them possibly heavy in places in the afternoon and early evening. Maximum temperatures 14 to 17 Celsius, coolest in western areas, in moderate westerly breezes, Met Éireann have said.

Monday will still be quite cool, but mainly dry, with a mix of cloud and some bright or sunny spells. A few scattered showers are possible, especially on the west coast. Maximum temperatures 14 to 17 Celsius, in light to moderate westerly breezes.

Enjoy the rest of the bank holiday weekend and keep safe and watch your social distancing please as threats of a second wave of Covid-19 are increasing.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie