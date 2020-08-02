The weather isn't too bad today in Donegal

The weather is looking promising for the rest of the day on this Bank holiday Sunday throughout Donegal.

Although we can expect it to be cool for parts of the day, the rain has not shown any appearance so far in most parts of the county.

Reports are coming in of heavy traffic on the roads offering a much heralded sigh of relief to business

and tourist locations alike.

All the major holiday resorts are reporting a brisk trade, especially Bundoran, which featured in recent days on both the Irish Times and the RTE. Tourists numbers also appear to be up, coming from the southern direction in particular.

Large volumes of traffic ere also detected heading towards west Donegal over the weekend period.

Today will be quite cool, with some bright or sunny spells and scattered showers, some of them possibly heavy in places in the afternoon and early evening. Maximum temperatures 14 to 17 Celsius, coolest in western areas, in moderate westerly breezes, Met Éireann have said.

Monday will still be quite cool, but mainly dry, with a mix of cloud and some bright or sunny spells. A few scattered showers are possible, especially on the west coast. Maximum temperatures 14 to 17 Celsius, in light to moderate westerly breezes.

Enjoy the rest of the bank holiday weekend and keep safe and watch your social distancing please as threats of a second wave of Covid-19 are increasing.