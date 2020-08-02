The weather isn't too bad today in Donegal

Contact
The popular Fairy Bridges in Bundoran
The weather is looking promising for the rest of the day on this Bank holiday Sunday throughout Donegal.
Although we can expect it to be cool for parts of the day, the rain has not shown any appearance so far in most parts of the county.
Reports are coming in of heavy traffic on the roads offering a much heralded sigh of relief to business
and tourist locations alike.
All the major holiday resorts are reporting a brisk trade, especially Bundoran, which featured in recent days on both the Irish Times and the RTE. Tourists numbers also appear to be up, coming from the southern direction in particular.
Large volumes of traffic ere also detected heading towards west Donegal over the weekend period.
Today will be quite cool, with some bright or sunny spells and scattered showers, some of them possibly heavy in places in the afternoon and early evening. Maximum temperatures 14 to 17 Celsius, coolest in western areas, in moderate westerly breezes, Met Éireann have said.
Monday will still be quite cool, but mainly dry, with a mix of cloud and some bright or sunny spells. A few scattered showers are possible, especially on the west coast. Maximum temperatures 14 to 17 Celsius, in light to moderate westerly breezes.
Enjoy the rest of the bank holiday weekend and keep safe and watch your social distancing please as threats of a second wave of Covid-19 are increasing.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.