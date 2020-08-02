N15 between Bundoran and Sligo closed

Contact
The N15 road between Bundoran and Sligo is closed.
Gardai are dealing with the incident north of Drumcliff.
The Road is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.
There are no other details to hand at present.
Road diversions are in place but please be careful on these roads also.
Local Gardai said:
"An accident has occurred on the Sligo to Donegal road, near Carny village turnoff, just north of Sligo town.
"Gardaí and emergency services are attending to it
"Diversions are in place , please avoid the area if possible, delays are expected."
Ita Ward with with Ann Friel, DTP Primary Health Care Team Leader, and Margaret Boyle, DTP Community Health Worker
