Busier Wild Atlantic Way means busy time for Donegal lifeboat crews

The Arranmore RNLI lifeboat was in action off the coast on Saturday
Staycations means a busier Wild Atlantic Way and that can also mean a busy time for the local RNLI crew on Arranmore island as last weekend proved.
The Arranmore RNLI Lifeboat was launched on Saturday last following a report of a boat in difficulty in the Portnoo area.
On arrival at the scene the crew found one person on the rib (rigid inflatable boat) and another person in the water.
The crew of the lifeboat recovered the casualty from the water and proceeded to treat him for hypothermia on board their vessel.
A tow rope was secured to the rib and it was then towed to Portnoo where an ambulance was waiting to take the casualty to hospital for further treatment.
This is the first call out for the Arranmore Lifeboat since March.
Coxswain, Jimmy Early said: "As there is now an increase in visitors to the Wild Atlantic Way, we would remind people to be fully aware of the RNLI’s water safety message”.
The RNLI has joined with the Irish Coast Guard, Water Safety Ireland, BIM and Irish Sailing to launch the newly updated website Safety on the Water www.safetyonthewater.gov.ie.
The site provides a one stop shop for all marine safety information in order to minimise accidents and to prevent the loss of life on Irish waters.
