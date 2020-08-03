Part of one of Donegal's busiest roads to shut for two weeks from today

A section of the Carndonagh/Moville Rd (R244) will be closed for works between Carndonagh and Gleneely from 7 am to 7 pm each day, from today (August 3rd) to Friday, August 14th.

Meanwhile, according to AA Roadwatch, a stop/go system is in place for works on the N14 between Lifford and the Raphoe turn-off (R236) until Wednesday, August 19th.

Elsewhere, the N56 outside Inver is down to one lane for works between Inver Bridge and the Frosses Rd (R262) junction until approx. the end of October, and a reduced speed limit of 50 kmph remains in place for works on the N56 north of Glenties between Letterilly and Kilkenny.

Motorist in south Donegal may also be interested to note that the Ballyconnell/Derrylin Rd (R205) will be closed for works between Ballyconnell itself and the Fermanagh county boundary until Friday, August 14th.