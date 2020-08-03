Sad passing of former SDLP leader and Nobel laureate John Hume 

Former SDLP leader and Nobel laureate John Hume has died, it has been announced.

The former Foyle MP passed away earlier today surrounded by his family.

He was 83 years-old.

His death marks the end of an era in the political history of Ireland.

The Derry man was highly regarded around the world for his work in helping to create the conditions which led to the Northern Ireland peace process.

He was the co-recipient of the 1998 Nobel Peace Prize in 1998 with David Trimble.

Mr Hume was a founding member of the SDLP.

He led the party from 1979 until 2001.

He had served as a Member of the European Parliament and a Member of the UK Parliament, as well as a member of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Mr Hume, who retired from frontline politics a number of years ago, is regarded as one of the most important figures in the recent political history of Ireland.

He is also a recipient of the Gandhi Peace Prize and the Martin Luther King Award, the only recipient of the three major peace awards.

In 2010 he was named 'Ireland's Greatest' in a public poll by Irish national broadcaster RTÉ to find the greatest person in Ireland's history.

After leaving school, Mr Hume studied for the priesthood for a short time before leaving to become a teacher.

He became involved in the civil rights movement in the 1960s and was also a founding member of Derry Credit Union.

He became an independent nationalist member of the Parliament of Northern Ireland in 1969 at the height of the civil rights campaign.

He was elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly in 1973, and served as Minister of Commerce in the short-lived power-sharing government in 1974.