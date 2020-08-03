Donegal Yellow weather alert issued for heavy rainfall

Contact
Heavy rainfall expected in Donegal
A Status Yellow rainfall warning for Donegal, Galway and Mayo has been issued by Met Éireann.
Heavy rain with accumulations between 30 to 50mm expected, potentially higher amounts possible in mountainous areas. Localised flooding, poor visibility and poor driving conditions are expected.
The warning is valid from 1pm Tuesday August 4th, until Wednesday August 5th at 1pm.
