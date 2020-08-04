Two drivers under the influence of drink or drugs being caught on a daily basis by Donegal gardaí over the course of the last week

Fifteen people have been arrested for intoxicated driving in the Donegal Garda Division over the past week.

Seven of these people have been arrested for drunk driving related offences and 8 for the offence of drug driving, across the division.

There has been a substantial increase in traffic in the county over the course of the last week.

Sergeant Eunan Walsh urged people not to drink to drive and warned: "If you insist on taking drugs please do not get behind the wheel of a car."