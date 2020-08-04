A black and orange bike with white saddle was taken from the Downings area on August 2

A distinctive bicycle which was left lying under a campervan in Downings went missing on Sunday, August 2.

The owner of the bicycle was on holiday in the area.

He left the area at 10am and returned at 9pm to discover his bicycle was missing.

The bike has a KTM frame is black and orange in colour with a white saddle.

Please contact gardaí in Milford at 074 91 53 060 if you can help them progress their investigations.