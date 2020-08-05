Eyes of the world will be on Derry today for the funeral of John Hume

John Hume will be buried today following a service at St Eugene's Cathedral in his native Derry.

Mr Hume's remains were brought to the church last night from his home in Moville.

Instead of lining the route, people were asked to light a candle at 9pm in honour of Mr Hume who died on Monday morning at the age of 83.

Mr Hume's funeral will be broadcast live at 11.30am on BBC and RTÉ and there is expected to be huge interest throughout the world in the broadcasts.

However, Mr Hume's family have asked that local people stay at home and do not congregate around the church due to public safety regulations in relation to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Brian Tierney, appealed to people to remain home and follow the funeral at home.

“John Hume was this city’s greatest champion and I know people will want to show their appreciation and regard for him and express their solidarity with his wife Pat and his family," he said.

"These are very unique and challenging times, and the family, while very much aware of the huge support for John, have asked for the public to respect their wishes by following the social distancing guidance and remaining at home.

“The service will be available to view on a range of platforms, and I would really encourage everyone to join with us in remembering John and participating in the service virtually as requested.

"In the coming months we will find another way to mark his incredible and selfless work in bringing peace to this island.

"When the time is right we will have the opportunity to celebrate his life and show the world how we will remember and treasure John and his legacy.”

The grounds of St Eugene’s Cathedral will remain closed to the public this morning before and during the funeral service.

Parking and some traffic restrictions will be in place in the streets surrounding the Cathedral.

The City Cemetery will remain closed throughout the morning in keeping with the current opening arrangements and social distancing guidelines.