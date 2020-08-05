Cathal's novel idea will literally help Donegal grow!

After an exciting six week competition, the winning idea for the Help Donegal Grow campaign has been announced and it will certainly help Donegal to grow!

The campaign, devised by Letterkenny Chamber and supported by Donegal County Council, invited ideas from the general public to benefit the county, be it in tourism, business or local towns and communities. The winning idea focuses on sustainability, tree planting tourism within the county and specifically in Glenveagh National Park.

Jimmy Stafford, President of Letterkenny Chamber said: ‘‘We are delighted to have had such a positive response to Help Donegal Grow, receiving entries from near and far.

“People really put a lot of thought and effort into their ideas which is reflected in the winning idea.’’

On hearing of his success the idea originator Cathal Sheridan said “It was a most pleasant surprise. For me sustainability is hugely important, my business Huku Balance produces a range of products using natural materials and processes.

“We already pledge to plant one native Irish hardwood tree for every product we sell and I thought, how about expanding this concept and communicate a really positive advertisement for Donegal’’.

Engagement

Cathal’s plan will involve engagement with Donegal businesses, diaspora, tourists and schools in the county to encourage them to get on board and help reforest Donegal.

MAIN PHOTO: Cathal Sheridan, receiving his prize from Niall Coffey, GM Harvey’s Point Hotel. Also pictured are Noel Cunningham, Donegal Person of the Year and Harvey’s Point; Sheila Russell, Sales & Marketing Manager; Cllr Noel Jordan, Leas Cathoirleach, Donegal County Council; Toni Forrester, CEO Letterkenny Chamber; Jimmy Stafford, President Letterkenny Chamber



The idea will encourage visits to Glenveagh to buy and plant a tree, with the opportunity to involve other eco friendly initiatives such as walking, yoga and pilates retreats.

There were also some innovative ideas focusing on tourism which received runner up prizes of Shop LK Vouchers.

The overall winning prize is an overnight stay and evening meal for 2 at the glamorous Harvey’s Point Hotel, which Cathal can look forward to.

Toni Forrester, Letterkenny Chamber CEO said the Chamber were thrilled with the response to the campaign.

“It was a really difficult task for our judging panel to pick a winner, but Cathal’s entry just shaded it, given the creative approach to delivering a sustainable benefit to Donegal,” she said.

“I’d also like to thank all those who entered, our judging panel, campaign advocates, Noel Cunningham and the team at Harvey’s Point who all contributed to Help Donegal Grow. ’’