South Donegal TD calls for similar UK “Eat Out” campaign to help struggling food and drink industry

Fianna Fail TD, Marc MacSharry, who represents south Donegal in the Dáil says a government scheme aimed at boosting restaurants and pubs post-lockdown should be rolled out here like one introduced in the UK.

The scheme in the UK will see diners be able to enjoy half-price meals throughout August. The discount is capped in England at £10 per person and does not apply to alcohol.

Deputy MacSharry said: “The scheme in the UK is aimed to encourage people to visit restaurants, cafes and pubs, which have been badly hit by the lockdown. We have seen how badly the sector has been hit here in Ireland too by COVID-19. The many venues which have already opened are operating at a lower capacity to comply with social distancing rules.

“If we were able to roll out a “Eat out to help out” here in Ireland, it would offer many people the encouragement to pop out for a meal at a drink while still adhering to the public health guidelines.

“The government scheme in the UK for every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in August allows diners to get a 50% discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks. The scheme is capped to a max of £10 discount per diner.

“If we were to see a similar campaign and ten-euro discount and incentive here in Ireland, it would go a long way to help businesses stay afloat and encourage dining while adhering to the public health guidelines,” concluded Deputy MacSharry.