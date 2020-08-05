Gardaí appeal to the public for information following site office break-in in east Donegal

Contact
Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating a burglary that occurred at a business premises in Cloughfin, Cstlefin on Monday, August 3 between the hours of 11am and 2pm.
A site office was broken into at the premises. The steel bars on the window were cut in order to gain access.
Nothing was stolen from the premises.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have observed any unusual activity in the area or who may have any information that would assist to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67100.
