Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

100 Donegal pubs could go to the wall

An certain future looms for many rural pubs as a result of the Covid-19 crisis

100 Donegal pubs could go to the wall

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Over 100 pubs throughout Donegal may go to the wall due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis and even those who will attempt to reopen will be out thousands of euro converting their premises to new social distancing standards.
That was the stark picture painted by publican, treasurer of the Donegal branch of the Vintners Federation of Ireland, and Fine Gael councillor, Martin Harley.
He predicted Tuesday's news of no reopening next Monday, as originally thought, effectively meant pubs would be among the last businesses to reopen when Covid-19 lockdown restrictions are eased.
Cllr Harley, who is a publican of 30-years standing, is currently renovating his Ballybofey pub, ‘Cheers’ to comply with new regulations.
He fears irreparable damage has already been done to the pubs in Donegal and means last orders for many of his colleagues in the hospitality industry.
He revealed that the whole conversation is not about getting pubs open, it’s about the number of people employed in the industry and even at that he felt some would not be ready to get back into business until 2021.
“You can see just how important the industry is with over 365 pubs in Donegal employing 7,000 people on a full and part-time basis that generates €151 million in wages every year.
“The tourist industry was worth €168 million in the county last year but now that’s all lost this year.
“Of course there’s more people holidaying at home and that’s welcome but it still means three-quarters of the pubs in the country are still closed,” he said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie