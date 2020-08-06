Divine intervention or garda power but Termon speed van moves on!

Controversial speed camera operators who regularly parked in the area in front of the church and graveyard in Termon have been moved on ...but whether it was divine intervention or garda pressure remains a mystery!

The issue of the GoSafe van at this location has been a bone of contention with the Donegal County Council's Joint Policing Committee (JPC) Public Participation Network representative, James Trearty, for a while now.

The former garda sergeant raised the location of the GoSafe van at previous meetings saying people were upset and annoyed about where it was sited.

At last Friday's JPC meeting in Ballybofey Mr Trearty said he wanted to complement the Chief Superintendent Terry McGinn for taking the committee's views on its location on board.



"It was sited near sacred ground at the graveyard and quite a lot of people were annoyed about that. Thankfully the issue has been resolved and vehicle has been moved on to another location," he said.