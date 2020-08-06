The board of management at a Donegal national school has instructed that school uniforms be washed daily

Contact
The challenge of coping with Covid-19 is going to take on a whole new dimension for parents at one Donegal national school when the new school year begins later this month.
The board of management at Welchtown National School has instructed that school uniforms will need to be washed daily.
In a post on their Facebook page they broke the news as follows: "Our Board of Management confirmed last night, July 30, that we will be using uniforms this year. They will need to be washed daily".
Welchtown NS is a three-teacher school, in the village of Welchtown, four miles from Ballybofey, on the Glenties Road.
It is understood this is one of the first schools to ask parents to do this.
President of the National Association of Principals, Alan Mongey recently said that washing uniforms every day, in an attempt to maximise hygiene and prevent the spread of coronavirus, could prove impossible for some parents.
