Ballyshannon broadcaster gets primetime slot on Newstalk

Andrea Gilligan takes over the lunchtime slot from Dr Ciara Kelly

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

Award winning broadcaster Andrea Gilligan from Ballyshannon, who has one of the most recognisable voices on national radio, is to take over one of the most prestigious slots on national radio - as the main host on Newstalk's lunchtime radio show. 

Andrea is the daughter of the late Gerry Gilligan, a popular veterinary surgeon in Donegal before his sad passing in 2018 and mum Felicity who owns the Railway Bar in Bundoran. 

Speaking about her move to Lunchtime Live, which broadcasts daily from 12noon to 2pm, the Ballyshannon woman said:

“It is such a privilege to be taking up this role and to get the chance to talk to listeners across the country. You really get to the heart of the story when you hear from those experiencing it firsthand. That is what Lunchtime Live is all about.”

Newstalk’s Managing Editor, Patricia Monahan, said:

“I am delighted to reveal our new weekday schedule, which brings a wide range of expertise to the airwaves and a presenter line up which has direct experience of the issues that impact our listeners.

They are well placed to represent the views of our target audience on everything from politics to parenting and renting to working from home. I am proud to see such a wealth of homegrown Newstalk talent on the schedule and wish them all the best in their new roles.”

Ciara Kelly has presented Lunchtime Live since October 2017, having presented ‘Alive & Kicking’ and regularly contributing to programmes across the station’s schedule. Andrea Gilligan has been a news anchor with Newstalk for five years and has presented Breakfast Briefing and Between

The Lines for the past two years. Kieran Cuddihy first joined Newstalk as a reporter. He then went on to host On The Record, as part of Newstalk’s Sunday schedule, before joining Newstalk Breakfast, in January 2019.

