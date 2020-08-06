McHugh's Miscellany: John Hume will rank among the greatest Irishmen of all time

We have lost a truly remarkable Irishman this week.

A giant of Irish politics, a 20th century peacemaker whose single handed tenacity and bravery has fundamentally shaped this island's narrative over all our lifetime culminating in the signing of the the 1998 Good Friday agreement.

He was a Hercules for the Northern Ireland peace process, with a resolve and determination that few others have had in modern Irish history.

There will be many words written and eulogies gushing with praise, but I think the man himself would be less interested in all the accolades, but rather the continuing determination of all the people of Ireland, north and south, to realise that they have so much more in common, than oppose.

John Hume (1937-2020), founder of the SDLP, civil rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize recipient will be essential reading for any Irish historian of the future.

His legacy is that people in Northern Ireland, despite their oft times, divergent views, do not see the solution to those views through needless violence and futile deaths.

We were privileged to have lived in a generation where a man of his integrity and determination was among us.

I know that it later years, as his health deteriorated, the love that he received from his close knit family was amazing and let us finally recall, that at the end of the day, he was simply an honest dad who dearly loved his family, his local community in Derry and was trying to do his best for them.

May he rest in peace and may his vision be the template for countries across the world who are currently in conflict.

His legacy will stand the test of time and his deeds and actions already mark him out as one of the greatest Irishmen ever. May he rest in peace . . . .

I’m taking a well earned six week break

I have worked really hard over lockdown and so I have decided to take a well deserved long break with immediate effect.

It was an arduous slog trying to form a government and quite frankly I am physically and mentally exhausted with all the shenanigans.

Six weeks should do the trick. Bloody right, especially after having to take a 10% ministerial pay cut, you can mark my words I will take every single day off from Dáil work that I possibly can.

Anyway I don’t want any more hassle until the early autumn at least and sure it’ll be Christmas before the heat rises again and that will slot in nicely with my festive holiday break.

The annoyance of Dara Calleary, the firing of Barry Cowen, the squabbling in the Green Party, I can nip all that in the bud for the next month and a half and possibly slip out to a green listed country for a vacation.

By mid-September all that nonsense about schools reopening will have abated as well and sure if some still can’t open, we can sort it out then.

No point in creating more problems until they actually arrive. The Irish are very forgiving of their politicians.

See you back in the Dáil in the middle of September . . .