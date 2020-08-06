Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Man wanted by Donegal court was gunned down in suspected gangland murder

A warrant for his arrest had previously been issued by a Donegal court

Donegal courthouse

Man before Donegal court charged with theft of beard oil

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A man for whom an arrest warrant was issued by a Donegal court was shot multiple times in a gangland murder in Belfast.

Warren Crossan of 30 Orchard Hill, Crumlin, Belfast was wanted by gardaí in Donegal at the time of his death. He was charged with trespass and burglary at Castleogary, Inver in April 2017. A warrant was issued for the arrest of the 28-year-old when he previously failed to appear at Donegal District Court.

Inspector Denis Joyce applied at a recent court sitting for the warrant to be cancelled.

“He is no longer with us,” said the Inspector.

Judge Kevin Kilrane granted the application.

Mr Crossan was gunned down in a busy pedestrian street in Rodney Parade off the Lower Falls Road in Belfast in June. The murder took place in broad daylight after Mr Crossan was chased through busy streets by two masked men.

According to the PSNI he was on bail accused of importing £180,000 worth of cocaine. 

It is widely believed that Mr Crossan’s death was linked to a feud with a rival criminal gang south of the border. The deceased had been the main suspect in the murder of a Drogheda teenager in January. He had also been arrested and subsequently released without charge in connection with the murder of Dublin gangland boss Robbie Lawlor in the Ardoyne area of Belfast in April.

Mr Crossan’s father Tommy Crossan who was a well-known dissident Republican suffered a similar fate to his son. He was shot dead at a fuel depot in Springfield Road, Belfast on Good Friday, 2014.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie