Man wanted by Donegal court was gunned down in suspected gangland murder

A man for whom an arrest warrant was issued by a Donegal court was shot multiple times in a gangland murder in Belfast.

Warren Crossan of 30 Orchard Hill, Crumlin, Belfast was wanted by gardaí in Donegal at the time of his death. He was charged with trespass and burglary at Castleogary, Inver in April 2017. A warrant was issued for the arrest of the 28-year-old when he previously failed to appear at Donegal District Court.

Inspector Denis Joyce applied at a recent court sitting for the warrant to be cancelled.

“He is no longer with us,” said the Inspector.

Judge Kevin Kilrane granted the application.

Mr Crossan was gunned down in a busy pedestrian street in Rodney Parade off the Lower Falls Road in Belfast in June. The murder took place in broad daylight after Mr Crossan was chased through busy streets by two masked men.

According to the PSNI he was on bail accused of importing £180,000 worth of cocaine.

It is widely believed that Mr Crossan’s death was linked to a feud with a rival criminal gang south of the border. The deceased had been the main suspect in the murder of a Drogheda teenager in January. He had also been arrested and subsequently released without charge in connection with the murder of Dublin gangland boss Robbie Lawlor in the Ardoyne area of Belfast in April.

Mr Crossan’s father Tommy Crossan who was a well-known dissident Republican suffered a similar fate to his son. He was shot dead at a fuel depot in Springfield Road, Belfast on Good Friday, 2014.