Car and motorbike collision in Donegal

A collision at Mullindrait just outside Stranorlar on the road to Killygordon, delayed traffic in and out of the town this evening.

The smash involved a car and a motorbike.

Gardai were at the scene a short time ago directing traffic. A one-way system was put in operation forcing long tailbacks in both directions and affecting traffic coming from nearby Ballybofey.

It is not known if anyone has been seriously injured.