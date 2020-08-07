Green Party Minister for Children, Disability, Equality and Integration, Roderic O’Gorman TD has announced €26,099.82 in funding for youth projects and youth organisations in Donegal.

Donegal Youth Service will receive €23,297.06, and Involve Letterkenny will receive €2,802.76.

The funding allocation is part of a nationwide package worth €2.3 million.

National youth organisations with branches in Donegal will also receive a funding boost. These organisations include Belong To-LGBT, Catholic Guides of Ireland, Foróige, Gaisce, Macra na Feirme, National Youth Council of Ireland, Order of Malta Cadets, SpunOut, and Scouting Ireland.

The grants provide for youth services to purchase and replace essential equipment to support the running of their services for young people and for national youth organisations to provide innovative models of safe online communication for staff and with young people.

“I am delighted to be announcing these capital grants. Throughout the Covid-19 restrictions, youth services adapted, moved online and continued supporting youth people’s well-being and social connections. The role these services play in our communities cannot be overstated.

“These grants announced today are part of the Government’s commitment to support and enhance youth services right across the country. Young people are facing unique and significant challenges this year, and helping them overcome these challenges is a key priority for the Government.," said Minister O’Gorman.

Donegal Green Party chairman Michael White welcomed the allocation.

“Donegal Youth Service and Involve Letterkenny are two organisations at the heart of Letterkenny and Donegal as a whole. They do brilliant work with our young people in the county, and provide them with a space to thrive and develop. I am very much pleased to see that Minister O’Gorman has rewarded these vital services with increased funds.”





