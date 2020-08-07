Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Bishop of Raphoe spearheads Túras Colmcille Camino Walk

Epic trek followed in the footsteps of Saint Colmcille

colmcille walk

Bishop Alan McGuckian (left) pictured with some of the walkers on the final leg in Moville last weekend.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Last weekend seen the final leg of a three week ‘Proof of Concept’ Walk through parts of Donegal and Derry by Bishop Alan McGuckian finished in the little harbour of Greencastle.

The walk followed in the footsteps of St. Colmcille and it’s hoped this will become the ‘Túras Colmcille Camino.’ The event was supported by the Churches Trust’s ‘Celebrating Our Common Christian Heritage’ project who were delighted to take part in the final stage from Moville and around the Inishowen Head Loop.

‘Celebrating Our Common Christian Heritage’ is a project supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) and delivered by the Churches Trust.

The project, spearheaded by Bishop McGuckian along with a team of extremely dedicated volunteers saw many people join with the bishop during various stages of the long 240km walk.

The local cleric hopes the event will one day become the Irish Camino also referred to as ‘Slí Colmcille’ with a route through many parts of Donegal and Derry.

Next year marks the 1,500th anniversary of the birth of the Saint Colmcille (Columba) who founded more than 60 churches and monasteries across Ireland and helped spread Christianity throughout Scotland.

This illustrious figure is one of the three patron saints of Ireland, and the patron saint of the city of Derry – where he founded a monastic settlement in 540AD.

Extolling the merits of the walk and its potential, Bishop McGuckian commented: “Most of the work to date has been done through the Donegal routes although there immense potential to naturally extend this route through Derry, and indeed on to Iona in Scotland.”

Father O’Hagan, Parish Priest of Moville and Rev Alison Gallagher, Inishowen Methodist Minister also joined in a Blessing at the beginning of the final walk outside St. Eugene’s Hall in Moville and although there was incessant rain most of the day it did not deter the pilgrims in tracing the steps of the saint.

Indeed, the final Blessing was marked by representatives from different denominations present at the memorial outside The Maritime Museum at Greencastle.

Approaching the end of his long walk, Bishop McGuckian said that the past twelve days was a wonderful experience, a spiritual experience and a large part of that spiritual experience was being with the other people who had joined him.

Fiona Fagan, Chief Executive of the Churches Trust thanked the dedicated team of people who have worked tirelessly to bring the concept to this stage.

She said: “It is imperative that we endorse the achievements to date with public support, both individually and organisationally, to deliver an iconic legacy of the year of commemorating the1500th anniversary of the illustrious Saint Colmcille/Columba.

“The potential economic and social benefits of the Túras Colmcille Camino are immense.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie