Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Worrying levels of childcare closures - TD

Worrying levels of childcare closures - TD

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny who also represents south Donegal in the Dáil has echoed his colleague’s concerns at recent childcare closures in the northwest.

Kathleen Funchion, the party’s spokeswoman on Childcare has expressed concern for the future of childcare provision after several childcare provider closures in Sligo, Kildare, Limerick and Kilkenny.


Martin Kenny agreed with the party's spokesperson that immediate government intervention is needed to stem the tide of childcare closures.

Kathleen Funchion TD had said:

"I have consistently warned that without taking significant measures to increase investment in this sector, there would be inevitable childcare facility closures.

"It is so frustrating to witness small, well-run businesses that have invested heavily in staff, training and infrastructure now close their doors.

“Last month I looked for the government to establish a sustainability fund to address chronic underfunding in the sector, warning that without investment we would face significant issues with childcare capacity.

"Just as we encourage women to return to work, we are taking away their childcare facilities through underfunding.

"I know many in the sector were bitterly disappointed to learn the government parties voted against my private members motion,” she said, referring to a recent motion voted down by government.

"In order to ensure that this sector has a future the government has to get serious about investment in childcare.

Deputy Kenny added:

“The reality of life for working people, trying their best to keep their jobs and make ends meet, again has escaped this government. If childcare is not sorted out, the economy cannot restart and it must restart on the basis of justice for children, parents and those working in the sector.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie