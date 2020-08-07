Acclaimed Donegal singer songwriter releases her new EP today

Singer songwriter, Jacqui Sharkey, today releases her new four-track EP, Home, destined to cement her growing reputation as a talent for the present and the future.

From the reflective and soulful title track through to an immense cover of Willie Nelson’s Back To Earth it is an EP that showcases Jacqui’s ability.

Including her own composition Until Then and a cover of Just An Illusion the tracks have all been carefully arranged to reflect the best of each song.

It is the Donegal-based singer’s first release since her 2017 version of Whole of the Moon, made famous by The Waterboys, made a significant impact.

Jacqui sums up why the lyrics of the title track Home resonated so much with her.

“The concept of the song is something that hit me right away, as there is no doubt that I have always been a home bird, despite my extensive travelling over the years.

“No matter how much fun I have travelling or performing, it always lifts my heart to be home” she said.

The EP features four of Jacqui's recently recorded tracks which mark a curve in direction for the singer/songwriter, including the soulful Home, the title track which was released last May and Just An Illusion, released on July 1, and Back To Earth, a beautiful lament for the broken hearted, written by the legendary Willie Nelson.

"I just love Willie Nelson and I have wanted to record one of his songs for ages. Back To Earth is one of my favourites and hasn't been heard enough, in my opinion. It is beautiful, reflective and pure. The man is a genius."

Until Then, one of Jacqui's original songs, is the fourth track on the EP, its release now highly anticipated, following a recent live video performance of the song by Jacqui and her friend, Ray McLoughlin from Co Westmeath which has already clocked up a significant number of views on social media. Jacqui wrote the song last year following the tragic death of her friend Dawn Croke in a tragic road accident.

"I hope this song helps to heal the hearts of people who have lost a loved one and perhaps give them comfort and faith. I really believe that those we have lost are still with us, and we will meet again someday," she said.