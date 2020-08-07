Ireland’s traditional music heritage information added to Heritage Maps website

Information on Donegal's and Ireland’s traditional music heritage is now available on the Heritage Council’s Heritage Maps website, following a collaboration with the Irish Traditional Music Archive (ITMA).

The Heritage Maps viewer is a web-based spatial data viewer, which focuses on the built, cultural and natural heritage around Ireland and off-shore.

This ‘one-stop-shop’ discovery tool now carries information for the first time about Ireland’s traditional music heritage, with information on a selection of traditional Irish tunes provided by ITMA.

The ‘Humours of…’ map is available in the Museum, Collections & Archives folder and it covers the entire island of Ireland, featuring Humours from Monkstown to Galway, from Passage in Cork, to Derry, and Boston, Co Laois. The link from each location gives access to the notated music, a downloadable PDF, and an interactive score that can be used as a learning tool.

Commenting, the Heritage Council’s Head of Policy and Research, Beatrice Kelly said: “Heritage is shaped by people’s reaction to their surrounds.

The addition of traditional music to heritagemaps.ie will allow people to explore this vibrant element of our heritage, alongside archaeological sites and biodiversity. We look forward to further enriching Heritage Maps with more traditional music in the years to come.”

ITMA director, Liam O’Connor added: “It is a great achievement to have this milestone at hand. Traditional music is community-based and has very strong local links. This makes it ideal for mapping and we are delighted to begin our explorations in this area with the Heritage Council. We look forward to developing this idea further in the years ahead.”

Visit www.heritagemaps.ie for further details.