Weather Outlook - is the sunshine here to stay? See what's in store for Donegal this weekend

Early fog will clear on Saturday to make way for a warm day with good sunny spells.

Temperatures will range from 19ºC to 23ºC in light variable breezes. It will be a little cooler on coasts due to sea breezes.

Saturday night will be dry and clear with patches of mist or fog in temperatures of 8ºC to 11ºC.

The Solar UV index will be high throughout the weekend. People are advised to protect themselves from the sun.

Sunday will be warm and largely dry with good sunny spells. A few showers may develop over the northern half of the county. Temperatures will again be in the region of 19ºC to 23ºC in light variable breezes.

Sunday night will be mild and humid. Most areas will be dry with a possibility of some showers developing overnight in temperatures of 10ºC to 14ºC.

At the moment it looks as if this pattern will last until Thursday. Heavy and thundery showers are expected in some parts of Ulster early in the week but Donegal should escape this rain.

The later end of the week will be much wetter with rain expected from Thursday evening, so the advice is to make the most of the weekend weather.