Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Weather Outlook - is the sunshine here to stay? See what's in store for Donegal this weekend

A look at the weather for Donegal in the coming days

Beach at Fanad

A day for enjoying Donegal's many wonderful beaches

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Early fog will clear on Saturday to make way for a warm day with good sunny spells. 

Temperatures will range from 19ºC to 23ºC in light variable breezes. It will be a little cooler on coasts due to sea breezes.

Saturday night will be dry and clear with patches of mist or fog in temperatures of 8ºC to 11ºC.

The Solar UV index will be high throughout the weekend. People are advised to protect themselves from the sun.

Sunday will be warm and largely dry with good sunny spells. A few showers may develop over the northern half of the county. Temperatures will again be in the region of 19ºC to 23ºC in light variable breezes.

Sunday night will be mild and humid. Most areas will be dry with a possibility of some showers developing overnight in  temperatures of 10ºC to 14ºC.

At the moment it looks as if this pattern will last until Thursday. Heavy and thundery showers are expected in some parts of Ulster early in the week but Donegal should escape this rain.

The later end of the week will be much wetter with rain expected from Thursday evening, so the advice is to make the most of the weekend weather.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie