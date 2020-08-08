Donegal League club suspends club activities due to Covid-19 concerns

Donegal League club Drumkeen United have announced that the club has ceased "all club activities with immediate effect" following concerns over a reported Covid-19 case in the area.

In a statement issued by the club, it said that while there was no confirmed cases within the club in had taken the decision as to continue to play football would be irresponsible.

No date has been set for the resumption of activities.

The statement can be seen on https://www.facebook.com/drumkeen.fc