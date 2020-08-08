Beware of markings which identify properties for burglars or dog thieves

Contact
Markings seen recently in different parts of the country
Householders have been urged to be vigilant for markings on their properties which criminals may be using to single out for burglaries or thefts of dogs.
A number of community alert groups across the county have urged people to be aware of the practice and to contact gardaí if necessary.
Gangs have been known to 'mark out' properties for accomplices so that the same vehicles or individuals won't be seen in the same area twice.
Marks with aerosol paint or chalk are often left on front walls or cable ties may be attached to gates to tip off a would-be burglar that it is a potential target.
There has been a surge in thefts of dogs in recent weeks, possibly because a demand for pets that began during the lockdown has inflated prices for the animals on online market sites in Ireland and the UK.
Last week, gardaí seized ten dogs believed to be stolen following a search in Rathkeale.
They included Labradors, Springer Spaniels, English Setters, Cavalier King Charles and Huskies which were cared for in a local shelter while the owners were traced.
In late July, Gardaí seized two stolen male springer spaniel dogs in Castleconnell, Co Limerick despite two men claiming they owned them.
One of the pets was later returned to its rightful owner in Co Cork.
In July, gardaí seized eight dogs believed to worth in the region of €5,000 when they stopped a van exceeding the speed limit on the M8 motorway in Co Tipperary.
Also in June, Gardaí in Cork seized 22 dogs during a search operation at locations in Gurranabraher and Knocknaheeny.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.