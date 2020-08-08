Huge excitement in the north west as hospital coffee shop sells €195,000 Euromillions ticket

Contact
Someone in the north west is almost €200,000 richer thanks to a Euromillions ticket bought in a hospital coffee shop
A Euromillions prize of €195,042 was won in a coffee shop in Sligo University Hospital which serves much of south Donegal.
It is not yet known who is the lucky winner, but the ticket was bought in the Aramark-run shop in the hospital. The Euromillions player matched five numbers and a lucky star in Friday evening's draw, and was only one number away from the €64 million jackpot.
There is much excitement in the hospital where it is great to have a positive news story after the challenging months since Covid-19 took hold in Ireland.
The winning numbers were 05, 20, 21, 36, 41 and the Lucky Stars were 06 and 11.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Someone in the north west is almost €200,000 richer thanks to a Euromillions ticket bought in a hospital coffee shop
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.