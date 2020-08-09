Gardaí in Donegal issue warning about scam phonecall

Gardaí in Donegal have been made aware of a scam phonecall that some members of the public have received in recent days.

The caller states that they are calling on behalf of 'a financial institution' and they are calling to say that you are owed the sum of €3,000 (or a similar large amount of money).

They then request a payment of €100 (or a similar amount) in order to enable them to release the money owed to you.

Genuine financial organistaions (Banks, Building Societies, Credit Unions etc.) would never call you in relation to a such a matter. They would never request personal information, in particular your banking details.

Garda advice is to not give any personal details, banking or otherwise to anyone via a phonecall, email, text message ever.

Should you receive a call such as this, simply hang up.

If you have fallen victim to a scam such as this, notify your Bank and Gardaí without delay.

If you are in doubt in relation to a phonecall or other method of communication that you receive, contact your local Garda Station and seek advice there. #StaySafe