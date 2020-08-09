Motorist in Donegal arrested for drug driving

Contact
A motorist in Donegal has been arrested for a drug driving offence.
The Letterkenny Roads Policing unit made the arrest for the offence of drug driving yesterday.
The motorist tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.
In a message on its facebook page, An Garda Siochana in Donegal reminded motorist to "please do not take unnecessary risks on the roads. Do not ever drive under the influence of alcohol/drugs."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Now may be a great time to get on the property ladder as the market has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic
Someone in the north west is almost €200,000 richer thanks to a Euromillions ticket bought in a hospital coffee shop
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.