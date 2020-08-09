Gardaí issue appeal in relation to missing north-west teenager

Contact
Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the whereabouts of seventeen year-old who has been missing from Sligo Town since last Saturday week, August 1st.
Cian Dwyer is described as being 5’ 11” in height, of slim build with short brown hair.
When last seen he was wearing a black jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardaí in Sligo on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
