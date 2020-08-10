A mixed bag in store in terms of weather in Donegal this Monday morning but it should not stop you getting out and about

Contact
It will be both warm and cloudy in Donegal today. However, Met Éireann forecasts that there will be showers later with heavy and thundery bursts. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees.
Mostly cloudy with some mist and fog patches this morning. Showers or longer spells of rain will extend from the south affecting mostly Leinster and Ulster with some thundery bursts possible, elsewhere occasional bright spells for a time this morning. Highs of 18 to 22 degrees. pic.twitter.com/IRNLFhNBCc— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 10, 2020
Tonight
Some showers may continue for a time along northeastern coasts but generally it will be a dry, mild and humid tonight with some patchy mist developing. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in light northerly or variable winds.
Tomorrow
It is forecast to be dry tomorrow, Tuesday with some isolated showers.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.