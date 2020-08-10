Donegal Vintage Run this weekend

Have you a Vintage Car or tractor, and itching to get it out for a final run, (or for some, the first) before the summer ends?

Donegal Railway Heritage Centre are holding their famous annual Vintage Run this Sunday 16th August, starting at the Railway Centre in Donegal Town, Tyrconnell Street, just below Donegal Castle, and ending at Biddy O’Barnes.

This annual event, in aid of the Museum itself starts with Registration at the museum at 12noon, and start at one. The route will take in a scenic drive around Donegal and will finish at Biddy’s with a coffee and sandwich.

Last year’s rally which was one of the biggest in the County including a terrific range of vintage cars and tractors, as well as a few modern tractors. Entry fee per vehicle is €20 with all funding going directly to the upkeep of the community museum, which, like many other attractions, had suffered a loss of income, after being closed temporarily for 3 months recently.

Social distancing will be in operation, and in fact drivers don’t even need to get out of their vehicles to take part in the event! Simply turn up on the day at 12noon.

More information can be found through info@donegalrailway.com