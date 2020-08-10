Thunderstorm warning issued for Donegal

A warning has been issued for thunderstorms and hail which could bring localised flooding to Donegal.

A status yellow weather warning has been issued by Met Éireann for Donegal, Leinster, Monaghan and Cavan. The scattered thunderstorms could bring lightning, hail and a risk of localised flooding. The warning was issued on Monday morning and will be in place until 8am on Tuesday.

Warnings for severe thunderstorms have been issued by the UK Met Office for Northern Ireland for Monday afternoon and evening. There is uncertainty about the location and timing.