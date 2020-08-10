Thunderstorm warning issued for Donegal

Contact
A status yellow weather warning has been issued by Met Éireann for Donegal, Leinster, Monaghan and Cavan
A warning has been issued for thunderstorms and hail which could bring localised flooding to Donegal.
A status yellow weather warning has been issued by Met Éireann for Donegal, Leinster, Monaghan and Cavan. The scattered thunderstorms could bring lightning, hail and a risk of localised flooding. The warning was issued on Monday morning and will be in place until 8am on Tuesday.
Warnings for severe thunderstorms have been issued by the UK Met Office for Northern Ireland for Monday afternoon and evening. There is uncertainty about the location and timing.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
A status yellow weather warning has been issued by Met Éireann for Donegal, Leinster, Monaghan and Cavan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.