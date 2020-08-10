Save a life this week by giving blood in Donegal - new guidelines to keep donors and staff safe

Blood donations clinics are being held in Donegal this week and anyone who can give blood is urged to make an appointment to attend.

Due to Covid-19, clinics are by appointment only to ensure social distancing and donor safety. However, it is vitally important that the Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) can maintain critical supplies to meet ongoing needs.

Donors from the wider areas of Donegal Town, Ballyshannon, Killybegs and Dungloe can donate in a clinic being held in the county this week. Appointments will be allocated for the special relocated clinic in the St John Bosco Centre, Donegal Town, running from Monday, August 10 to Thursday, August 13.

Donors are asked to call 1850 731 137 between 9am and 5am to make an appointment. People are asked to have their Donor ID to hand if possible.

Donating blood is a simple way to make a huge difference to someone’s life. Blood donations save lives in times of great trauma for those who need them. People who benefit include road traffic victims, those undergoing major surgery, cancer patients and even unborn babies.

It is estimated that one in four of us will need a blood transfusion at some point in our lives, with around 70,000 transfusions likely to take place in Ireland’s hospitals this year.

However, only 3% of the eligible population currently donate. For anybody who has never donated blood before, it is good to know that it is a straightforward process that takes place in a relaxed environment. The clinic staff are extremely friendly and helpful, and will be happy to answer questions and address concerns.

Last year's changes to donor criteria mean that people who had previously been ineligible because of living in the UK can now donate blood. So too can those who have hereditary haemochromatosis, subject to meeting specific conditions.